Kerala

Who needs the High Command? Reddit user turns forgotten UDF domain into Kerala CM poll platform

As of Friday afternoon, V.D. Satheesan led TNIE’s poll with 786 votes, leaving rivals Ramesh Chennithala (140) and K.C. Venugopal (78) trailing significantly behind.
Currently, VD Satheesan, MP KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are being considered for the CM post.
Currently, VD Satheesan, MP KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are being considered for the CM post.Photo | PTI
Anu Kuruvilla
Updated on
2 min read

KOCHI: As the Congress leadership continues to wrestle with the question of who should be Kerala’s next chief minister, social media has been having a field day. Memes, reels, and troll posts around the suspense-filled decision have flooded the internet over the past few days. But amid the satire and speculation, one Reddit user decided to take things a step further—by creating a public voting platform for the CM race.

A Reddit user going by the name ‘Pachakulam_Bhasi’ bought the UDF Keralam domain and transformed it into an online poll where anyone can vote for their preferred chief ministerial candidate.

Explaining how it all began, the user shared the story on Reddit. “I was doom-scrolling through Instagram and came across the UDF Keralam profile. Saw the website link in their bio and clicked it out of curiosity. The domain wasn’t even hosted,” the post read. Curiosity soon turned into an experiment. “Developer curiosity kicked in, so I checked whether the domain was available to purchase. And somehow it actually was. So I bought it and turned it into a public Keralam CM voting platform where anyone can vote for whom they want as the next chief minister of Kerala,” the user wrote.

The website—UDFKeralam.com—allows one vote per device and also features a live vote tracker and a public comment section.

Currently, VD Satheesan, MP KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are being considered for the CM post.
Congress likely to finalise Kerala CM by May 10 as AICC observers complete discussions with MLAs, senior leaders

When TNIE accessed the website on Friday afternoon, more than 1,000 votes had already been cast. Former Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was comfortably ahead with 786 votes, while fellow contenders K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala trailed behind with 78 and 140 votes respectively. A few users had even floated the name of Shashi Tharoor in the comments section.

The unusual initiative quickly caught the attention of netizens, many of whom praised the Reddit user’s creativity. Others jokingly advised him to “lawyer up”, warning of possible legal complications. Some users speculated that the domain itself could become valuable in the future.

One commenter also recalled a similar embarrassment faced by Congress in the past. “A similar thing happened some time ago. Congress started a campaign for donations and launched a website. The domain was not registered, and someone at BJP grabbed it and set up a redirect to their donations page,” the user wrote.

Currently, VD Satheesan, MP KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are being considered for the CM post.
KC Venugopal, Satheesan camps flex muscles for Kerala CM race ahead of crucial MLA meet
Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan
Congress leader KC Venugopal
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala
Kerala CM post
AICC observers