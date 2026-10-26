UDF govt trying to 'sabotage' Keralam health sector through wellness task force: LoP Vijayan

Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the UDF government was trying to "sabotage" the public health sector of the state through its 16-member task force aimed at ensuring health, wellness and longevity in the southern state.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that the former chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Singhal, who has no administrative experience in the health sector, prepared the blueprint of the 16-member 'Kerala Holistic Health, Wellness and Longevity Task Force' which has been constituted to formulate the state's future health policy.

The CPI(M) veteran said that Singhal is currently the head of the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI) Healthcare Ventures, which operates in the corporate health sector. He alleged that the healthcare sector in India is controlled by a mafia consisting of corporate hospitals and multinational pharmaceutical companies.

He also claimed that corporate groups like GTTCI are the bridge between big corporate hospitals and insurance monopolies.

"Why else would a private capitalist intermediary rewrite Keralam’s public health policy if not to completely hand over the healthcare sector to corporates? There is no doubt about the real purpose of the schemes, including health insurance, being introduced on the advice of Deepak Singhal," Vijayan contended.