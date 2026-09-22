CMRL 'bribery' case: CPI(M) slams Keralam government over probe against ex-CM Vijayan, kin

The CPI(M) on Tuesday criticised the UDF government for ordering a police inquiry into the alleged CMRL bribery case based on an ED report involving former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas.

It also questioned the Congress leadership's stand on the use of central agencies against Opposition leaders.

Soon after Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that the state government had entrusted the Director General of Police with an inquiry into the ED's report, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said the party would face the matter "legally and politically".

"This has to be faced legally and politically. There have been many instances of the Enforcement Directorate being used to achieve the BJP's political objectives," Baby told reporters in New Delhi.

He said there were several instances of central agencies being used to target Opposition parties and threaten their leaders, following which some of them were brought into the BJP.

"Everyone knows that the BJP has brought many people from the Congress and other parties into its fold in this manner," he claimed.

The CPI(M) and its leadership would not abandon the party and join the BJP or become its ally because of such threats, Baby said, adding that the saffron party had not understood this.

He said the Congress leadership at the national level had been opposing the use of central agencies against itself and other Opposition leaders.

"But in Keralam, a strange situation has emerged where the state government appears to be joining hands with the (Narendra) Modi-led government in targeting the CPI(M)," he alleged.

This was something the Congress leaders in Keralam and the state government must analyse politically, Baby said, adding that the Congress central leadership should also examine it.

"What is the stand of the Congress leadership at the national level against the way agencies under the Narendra Modi-led government are targeting Congress and other Opposition leaders?" he further asked.