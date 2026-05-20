Hindu Front for Justice writes to PM Modi, seeks intervention for repatriation of Saraswati idol from British Museum

Days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar as a temple, the main petitioner in the case, Hindu Front for Justice, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to bring back an idol of Goddess Saraswati from the British Museum to install at the site.

According to the group's president, Ashish Goyal, the letters were sent to the PM, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and multiple ministries, including the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, on Monday.

"We’ve sent representations in line with the MP High Court’s May 15 order, which asked the central government to consider representations by Hindu community for bringing back the idol housed in the museum in London," Goyal said on Tuesday.

"Maa Vagdevi idol is not merely an archaeological artefact, but an object of immense religious reverence, cultural identity and civilizational significance for the Hindu community. Historically, the idol belonged to the ancient Bhojshala temple complex associated with Raja Bhoj and the worship of Maa Saraswati. Its removal from India during the British colonial era remains a matter of deep pain and injustice for millions of devotees," the letter said.

"The continued presence of the sacred idol outside India, deprives devotees of their cultural and spiritual rights connected with Bhojshala,” it added.

"In recent years, several nations and museums across the world have returned culturally significant artifacts to their countries of origin. India has also successfully secured the return of numerous stolen idols and antiquities through diplomatic and legal efforts. Therefore, a strong representation by the Ministry of Culture and Government of India before the British authorities and the British Museum is both justified and necessary," it further said.

The group, in its letter, sought the initiation of diplomatic and legal proceedings for the repatriation of the idol, the installation of it at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, the constitution of an expert committee to pursue documentation, historical evidence and international coordination for the return of the idol and the initiation of necessary steps for "preserving and protecting" the site as an "important centre of Hindu faith and heritage."

Ashish Goyal further told journalists in Dhar on Tuesday that representation has also been made to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), requesting it to install as many as 94 idols of Hindu gods and goddesses at the site.

In its controversial order on May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque as a Saraswati Temple built by Parmar king Raja Bhoj, also stated that the central government may consider bringing back the 'Maa Vagdevi' idol from the British museum to install at the site.

Following the order, CM Dr Mohan Yadav assured that the state government would work with the central government to bring back the idol.