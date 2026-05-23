Twisha Sharma death case: MP court remands husband to seven-day police custody

A court in Bhopal on Saturday remanded Samarth Singh, the husband of actor-model Twisha Sharma and an accused in her alleged dowry death case, to seven days in police custody.

Police arrested Singh from Jabalpur on Friday and produced him before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal, following which the court granted custody for interrogation. His counsel also submitted the accused’s passport before the court.

Singh, son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to Bhopal from Jabalpur in the early hours of Saturday and taken to Katara Hills police station, sources said.

Police took Singh's custody from the Jabalpur district court premises on Friday, where he had gone to surrender after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A lawyer by profession, Singh had been evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12. A reward of Rs 30,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Her family accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.