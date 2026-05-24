Family’s counsel says SC highlighted bias, procedural lapses in Twisha Sharma death case

The Counsel for Twisha Sharma's family, Advocate Ankur Pandey on Sunday called the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance of the case a significant development and said that the apex court has acknowledged concerns raised by the family regarding "institutional bias" and "procedural lapses" in the handling of the case.

Pandey said the family had pointed to shortcomings at multiple levels from the beginning, including the investigation, medical examination and judicial proceedings.

"From the very beginning, the family has pointed out shortcomings, whether it's the investigating agency, AIIMS, the police administration, or the judiciary. The suo moto cognisance taken yesterday is very important. It mentions two things, one is institutional bias, and the other is procedural lapses," Pandey said.

He said the apex court has acknowledged concerns surrounding the conduct of multiple institutions involved in the case.

"So, institutional bias, whether from the judiciary, the police, or AIIMS, has been addressed. The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of all these matters, and there's a hearing on Monday, in which Siddharth Luthra is appearing. We hope that whatever guidelines are issued after this, the investigation will be fair," he said.