Pune fort murder: Police summon Siya Goyal's parents, brother for questioning

The police on Saturday summoned the parents and brother of Siya Goyal, a co-accused in the murder of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, for questioning at the Lonavala rural police station.

Siya's parents - Pravin and Puja Goyal - and brother Sahil arrived at the police station in the morning.

Earlier on Friday, Sahil was questioned by the police for more than 10 hours before he was allowed to go in the evening.

"Today, Siya's parents and brother were summoned for questioning, and their statements will be recorded," said a senior police officer.

Siya's father was briefly admitted to a hospital after her arrest in the case earlier this week.

Siya (20) and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.