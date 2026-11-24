MUMBAI: Speculation over Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) possibly joining the BJP-led NDA has triggered fresh political tensions within the Opposition.
Congress leaders are seeking clarity from NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, on the party's future political alignment.
The growing uncertainty has also caused unease within the NCP(SP), with party functionaries expressing concern that contradictory reports about a possible rapprochement with the BJP are demoralising grassroots workers and damaging the organisation.
Congress leaders have indicated that they have no objection if the Pawar-led party wishes to join hands with the BJP. However, they have insisted that its leadership must make its intentions clear rather than keep alliance partners guessing.
“If Sharad Pawar leaves the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then we are more than happy because we need strong opposition, not the opposition that hand in glove with establishment and secretly working alignment. This is not the time to do such politics but it is time to take clear stand against the BJP. If NCP SP leaves, the Congress will get more political space and new faces will also emerge,” said a senior Congress leader who requested anonymity.
Some Congress leaders have reportedly conveyed that if the Pawars have decided to join the BJP-led NDA, they wish them good luck. However, they have stressed that such a significant political decision should not be shrouded in ambiguity, particularly when the three parties are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.
The controversy has also exposed unease within the NCP(SP), where party leaders appear increasingly concerned about the impact of repeated reports suggesting a possible shift in political equations.
Vikas Lawande, NCP(SP) Maharashtra spokesperson and convenor, has publicly objected to contradictory reports attributed to unnamed sources, saying they are creating confusion among party workers and office-bearers. In a strongly worded statement, he said, “We keep seeing contradictory reports about our party, NCP(SP), attributed to sources. But this harms the party organisation, because its foundation is its workers and office-bearers.”
Lawande said the continuous flow of confusing reports was slowing the work of the party's loyal workers and leaving them disheartened. He urged all members of the party's core committee to take serious note of the damage being caused to the organisation.
Questioning the source of the reports, Lawande used a political metaphor to suggest that the party must identify those responsible for planting such stories. “We need to find the Shukracharya in the well; we need to identify who is planting these reports,” he said.
Lawande also sought to reaffirm the party's ideological commitment to Sharad Pawar, asserting that its leadership and workers remained firmly behind the veteran politician. “In fact, we are all committed to the ideology of respected Sharad Pawar. We have complete faith in him,” he said.