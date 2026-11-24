MUMBAI: Speculation over Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) possibly joining the BJP-led NDA has triggered fresh political tensions within the Opposition.

Congress leaders are seeking clarity from NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, on the party's future political alignment.

The growing uncertainty has also caused unease within the NCP(SP), with party functionaries expressing concern that contradictory reports about a possible rapprochement with the BJP are demoralising grassroots workers and damaging the organisation.

Congress leaders have indicated that they have no objection if the Pawar-led party wishes to join hands with the BJP. However, they have insisted that its leadership must make its intentions clear rather than keep alliance partners guessing.

“If Sharad Pawar leaves the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then we are more than happy because we need strong opposition, not the opposition that hand in glove with establishment and secretly working alignment. This is not the time to do such politics but it is time to take clear stand against the BJP. If NCP SP leaves, the Congress will get more political space and new faces will also emerge,” said a senior Congress leader who requested anonymity.

Some Congress leaders have reportedly conveyed that if the Pawars have decided to join the BJP-led NDA, they wish them good luck. However, they have stressed that such a significant political decision should not be shrouded in ambiguity, particularly when the three parties are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.