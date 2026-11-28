MUMBAI: The Congress has launched a counter-operation by reaching out to Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MPs and senior leaders amid growing speculation about the party's possible political realignment with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
According to highly placed sources, the Congress has reached out to several NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MPs, with five of the party's eight MPs reportedly open to exploring a switch to the Congress if the Pawar-led party formally joins the BJP-led alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra.
However, NCP(SP) MPs conveyed that switching parties and voting against the party whip could lead to the loss of their membership under the anti-defection law. Some MPs indicated that they would vote in favour of the Delimitation Bill but had subsequently promised to join the Congress.
A senior Congress leader claimed that two NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MPs were ready to part ways with the party and even vote against the bill.
“These two NCP(SP) MPs are ready to sacrifice their parliamentarian membership. And, confident to contest and win the by-elections as well. But we conveyed that do not take the decision in a hurry. The decisions will be taken after consulting with party leadership and legal experts,” said Congress leader requested anonymity.
The Congress's outreach comes after the NCP(SP) declared its support for the proposed Delimitation Bill during the special parliamentary session.
With the NCP(SP) having eight Lok Sabha MPs, any proposed realignment involving only five members would also raise questions about the applicability of the merger provision.
Apart from the MPs, some senior NCP(SP) functionaries are reportedly exploring their political options and maintaining communication with the Congress leadership.
Sources said these leaders could consider joining the Congress if the NCP(SP) formally aligns with the BJP at both the national and state levels.
The Congress is attempting to keep its communication channels open with these leaders as it prepares for the possibility of a major political realignment in Maharashtra.
The developments also indicate that the Congress is no longer treating the delimitation controversy merely as a disagreement over legislation but as a potential turning point in the political relationship between the two parties.