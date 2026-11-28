MUMBAI: The Congress has launched a counter-operation by reaching out to Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MPs and senior leaders amid growing speculation about the party's possible political realignment with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to highly placed sources, the Congress has reached out to several NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MPs, with five of the party's eight MPs reportedly open to exploring a switch to the Congress if the Pawar-led party formally joins the BJP-led alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

However, NCP(SP) MPs conveyed that switching parties and voting against the party whip could lead to the loss of their membership under the anti-defection law. Some MPs indicated that they would vote in favour of the Delimitation Bill but had subsequently promised to join the Congress.

A senior Congress leader claimed that two NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MPs were ready to part ways with the party and even vote against the bill.

“These two NCP(SP) MPs are ready to sacrifice their parliamentarian membership. And, confident to contest and win the by-elections as well. But we conveyed that do not take the decision in a hurry. The decisions will be taken after consulting with party leadership and legal experts,” said Congress leader requested anonymity.