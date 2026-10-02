'Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN': Thousands rally in Mumbai seeking CEC's ouster, CJP warns of 'Jantar Mantar 2.0'

MUMBAI: Thousands of people gathered at the city's Shivaji Park on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched the second phase of its protests on Gandhi Jayanti, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest, which followed the party's earlier agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saw young protesters waving the national flag and carrying placards demanding Kumar's resignation.

Notably, the Mumbai Police had denied permission for the protest and attempted to restrict CJP members from gathering at the venue, citing noise pollution and traffic concerns. The protesters, however, went ahead with the agitation despite heavy security deployment.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had threatened a "Jail Bharo Andolan" if the protest was prevented. Addressing the gathering, he said the movement would continue and warned of "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if the CEC did not resign. "If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, the Gen Z of the entire nation will go to Delhi. There will be Jantar Mantar 2.0," Dipke said as he gave a call for "Chalo Delhi".

Dipke also thanked the Mumbai Police while criticising the Delhi Police over the treatment of protesters during the party's earlier agitation at Jantar Mantar. “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind. Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se,” Dipke said, gathering the protestors.

CJP leader Saurav Das also targeted the Delhi Police over the detention of protesters at Jantar Mantar. "Delhi Police has again resorted to brutality. We warn Delhi Police to improve or we will improve you," Das said.