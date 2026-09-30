A united INDIA bloc closes ranks on ECI row as it charts next political and legal moves

Opposition leaders at the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday discussed a coordinated political, legal and ground-level response to their concerns over the Election Commission, with several leaders calling for campaigns to be taken beyond political parties and into civil society, sources said.

The three-and-a-half-hour meeting covered the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleged irregularities in elections and concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), with leaders sharing their experiences and stressing the need for joint action.

The meeting also saw leaders discuss a joint legal challenge to the 2023 law governing the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, sources said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stressed the need for collective action, telling the meeting that all opposition parties were "equal sufferers" and should focus on the collective fight, sources said.

"It is a privilege for us to have helped call this meeting," the Congress leader said, according to the sources.

He also told the leaders that they should "walk this path together" and that someday people would remember them as those who had stood together to save democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recounted his own electoral experience, telling the meeting how he had been "conned" in his own election despite having won several elections earlier, the sources said.

The Rajya Sabha LoP alleged that around 1.9 lakh voters had been removed from his constituency when he lost the Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga in 2019, his first electoral loss in decades of political career. The allegation could not be independently verified.