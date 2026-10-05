Disha Salian death probe: BJP minister claims Aaditya Thackeray may leave country

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Monday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray may have left the country or could be planning to travel abroad amid allegations surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

Rane also alleged that Thackeray skipped the 'Garjana Morcha' led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday due to fear of arrest. Thackeray's absence from the protest was attributed to fever.

"Yesterday, Aaditya Thackeray was not present on the stage. Illness was given as the reason for his absence. But it cannot be concluded from this that he has gone abroad or is preparing to leave. He may have even gone abroad; his whereabouts should be checked at his residence," Rane told reporters.

Salian, who worked as Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence a week later, leading to speculation about a possible connection between the two deaths.

The Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report and later concluded that Salian had died by suicide. Her father has sought registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray in connection with her death.

The CBI recently registered an FIR following a direction from the Bombay High Court, with an explicit instruction that no person be named as an accused.

Thackeray has denied any wrongdoing and said attempts to link his name to the case were politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing his reputation.