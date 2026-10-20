Mother of suspect in Tiger Shroff firing case claims son was lured, trapped into crime

The mother of one of the three accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai claimed that her son was lured and trapped into doing the wrong thing.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, a day after the firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Rehan's mother Shamshida told reporters in Sonipat on Tuesday that someone came to their house in a vehicle a few days ago and took Rehan along -- noting that she had had no contact with him for 20 days.

"His mobile phone was taken away. When we called (his number), it came switched off. I suspect he was given some intoxicant and taken along," she said.

Shamshida said that to help his family, Rehan had been learning welding work in Gurugram.

"He was learning welding work in Gurugram. A youth from Bihar had told him that his brother does welding work in Gurugram and they will teach him too. He had also told him that he would get paid well," she said.