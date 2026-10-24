'Your faces are out': Tiger Shroff shooters got real-time probe updates from handlers via news coverage

Police claimed on Saturday that the three shooters who fled after opening fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car on the evening of October 18 received real-time updates from their 'handlers' about the investigation through news coverage, allowing them to change their escape routes.

The accused were apprehended from a train in Kota on October 19.

As media outlets broadcast news updates, unseen handlers were relaying the information directly to the shooters through encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) messaging applications, police sources told PTI.

According to sources in the crime branch investigating the case, at one point during the escape, when news channels aired visuals of the attack, one of the primary suspects received an urgent instruction on his mobile phone: "Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se" (Your faces are out, get out of there).

The actor escaped relatively unhurt on October 18 evening after two shooters fired multiple rounds at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, prompting a multi-state investigation and the nabbing of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana. Shroff's driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.

The three key accused identified as Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18), and Rithik Mahto (22) were intercepted and apprehended by the Kota Police in Rajasthan the following day and are currently in police custody until October 31.