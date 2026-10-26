Mumbai Police form SIT to probe Rs 500-crore audio tape allegations against Shinde, son

“It shows the probe is not time-bound. So, the SIT probe can drag on for an indefinite period without submitting the final report. If people who are named in this audio clip establish the facts that they have spoken in the audio clip. And all these people who are named -- BJP spokesperson Sweeta Shalini, RSS functionary Atul Limaye, CM Fadnavis close aide Nidhi Kamdar, and right-wing BJP-affiliated YouTuber Sushil Kulkarni are close to CM Fadnavis,” said Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal.

“If uncomfortable information comes out in the SIT probe, then the SIT probe will go on and go without any conclusion,” he said, adding that the police commissioner should have set a deadline for the investigation.

A Shiv Sena delegation had earlier met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded an SIT and a fair and impartial investigation.

The audio clip released by Jarange Patil has stirred Maharashtra politics and widened tensions between the BJP and its alliance partner, Shiv Sena.

In the purported recording, BJP spokesperson Sweeta Shalini allegedly claims that the BJP gave Rs 500 crore to Eknath Shinde ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. It also alleges that Rs 500 crore was given to Jarange Patil through Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde to pacify the activist and end the Maratha agitation.

Eknath Shinde and his son have denied receiving Rs 500 crore from the BJP, while Jarange Patil has also denied receiving the money. All have called for an investigation to establish whether the money was transferred, who received it and who was involved in the alleged transaction.

Shiv Sena has alleged that the BJP is conspiring to undermine its ally and defame Eknath Shinde and his son through the allegations.