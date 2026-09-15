No room for speculation in Disha Salian death case, CBI will investigate: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the CBI will investigate the death of Disha Salian and cautioned against speculation after the agency registered an FIR in the case.

Speaking to reporters after a state Cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said he had not yet seen the FIR but noted that the Bombay High Court had directed that the case be transferred to the CBI.

"We should now see what the CBI investigates. It is not appropriate for us to engage in speculation," he said.

The CBI registered the FIR without naming any accused, in compliance with the high court's directions on a petition filed by Salian's father, Satish Salian.

On September 2, the high court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death and criticised the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years. The court observed that the police investigation had raised more questions than answers.

Salian, who had worked as the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad area.

Six days later, on June 14, Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, triggering a nationwide uproar and a subsequent CBI probe into his death.

In his petition, Salian's father named several senior politicians, Bollywood actors and police officials whom he wanted investigated in connection with his daughter's death.

(With inputs from PTI)