Odisha: No respite in sight from extreme heat

BHUBANESWAR: There is no respite in sight from the searing heat across Odisha anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of the state for the next four days.
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Thursday and Friday. Similar conditions are expected in Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts on Saturday and Sunday. The regional Met office said a heatwave will prevail in Odisha during the next four days. While maximum (day) temperature is expected to shoot up by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius within next four to five days, the nights are likely to get hotter too as minimum temperature may rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius during the period.
Meanwhile, extreme heat continued to batter Odisha for the 10th consecutive day. Severe heatwave prevailed in pockets of Ganjam and Gajapati districts along with Bhubaneswar and Nuapada.
Bhubaneswar and Nuapada were the hottest on the day at 43.2 degree Celsius. The mercury level in the capital city was above normal by 4.9 degree Celsius. Around 24 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Wednesday. Neighbouring Cuttack recorded 41.8 degree Celsius and its maximum temperature was above normal by 3.9 degree Celsius. Day temperature is expected to hover around 43 degree Celsius in capital city on Thursday too.
“More districts are expected to come under the grip of severe heatwave on Saturday and Sunday due to the prevailing northwesterly and westerly dry wind and high solar insolation,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director, Dr Manorama Mohanty.