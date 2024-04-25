Odisha: No respite in sight from extreme heat

BHUBANESWAR: There is no respite in sight from the searing heat across Odisha anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of the state for the next four days.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Thursday and Friday. Similar conditions are expected in Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts on Saturday and Sunday. The regional Met office said a heatwave will prevail in Odisha during the next four days. While maximum (day) temperature is expected to shoot up by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius within next four to five days, the nights are likely to get hotter too as minimum temperature may rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius during the period.