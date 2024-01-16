Odisha: 'Srimandir Parikrama' launch amid tight security, says DGP

PURI: With the much-awaited inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project scheduled for January 17, the director general of police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi on Monday reviewed security arrangements in Puri.
On the inauguration day, an extensive security deployment is planned, consisting of 80 platoons of police, three K9 units, four bomb detection and disposal squads, 167 CCTV cameras, an anti-sabotage team, and plain-clothed intelligence personnel. The town will be covered with a four-layered security blanket to ensure the safety of guests, devotees, and the smooth flow of traffic, the DGP informed.
Speaking to mediapersons, DGP Sarangi informed that till January 16, 44 platoons of police have been deployed. A total of 100 supervising officers and 250 sub-inspectors, in addition to regular police personnel, will be part of the security measures. The additional DGP, Sanjay Kumar, will be overseeing the overall security arrangements.
The safety of guests, and devotees, hassle-free darshan (worship), and efficient traffic regulation will be treated as priorities. A special auditorium for 900 guests has been set up on the Parikrama, equipped with large digital screens for witnessing the inaugural ceremony. Electric vehicles will transport guests to the venue, he further stated.
The three-day yajna, which started on Monday, is set to conclude on Wednesday at noon with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb offering Purna Ahuti between 1.30 and 2.30 pm. Simultaneously Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the Srimandir Parikrama for devotees.
Meanwhile, a trial run of the newly constructed Sri Setu (Trumpet bridge) was conducted on Monday morning. Starting from January 18, Jagannath Express buses will ply from Samung bus stand to Jagannath Ballav, facilitating the transport of devotees to the Parikrama via electric vehicles.
The town has been beautifully adorned with flowers, decorative lights, and graffiti, presenting a spectacular look. Temple gates, yajna mandap and 20 mutts within the Parikrama corridor have been decorated, creating a spiritual ambience. The night view of the town, illuminated with decorative lights on trees alongside roads, also added to the breathtaking view.