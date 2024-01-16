Odisha: 'Srimandir Parikrama' launch amid tight security, says DGP

Speaking to mediapersons, DGP Sarangi informed that till January 16, 44 platoons of police have been deployed. A total of 100 supervising officers and 250 sub-inspectors, in addition to regular police personnel, will be part of the security measures. The additional DGP, Sanjay Kumar, will be overseeing the overall security arrangements.



The safety of guests, and devotees, hassle-free darshan (worship), and efficient traffic regulation will be treated as priorities. A special auditorium for 900 guests has been set up on the Parikrama, equipped with large digital screens for witnessing the inaugural ceremony. Electric vehicles will transport guests to the venue, he further stated.



The three-day yajna, which started on Monday, is set to conclude on Wednesday at noon with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb offering Purna Ahuti between 1.30 and 2.30 pm. Simultaneously Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the Srimandir Parikrama for devotees.