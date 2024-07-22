BJD, Congress boycott Governor Das' address over ASO's assault issue

“My party and I were disappointed and surprised that the present government has taken no action against the Governor’s son, who had meted out violence to a government officer. We were deeply shocked by this. Law and order seems to have completely broken down in our state,” the leader of the Opposition told mediapersons later.

The BJD supremo said that immediate action was taken against ministers, MLAs, MPs, and senior government officers whenever they broke law during the previous BJD regime.

“The state government should take action according to the law,” he added. Baikuntha Pradhan, then an ASO in Raj Bhawan was allegedly assaulted Governor’s son in the Raj Bhawan premises at Puri on the Rath Yatra day on July 7. Pradhan was posted to supervise supervise preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit.