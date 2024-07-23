BJD slams Union budget, accuses BJP of reneging on promises to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has termed the Union Budget for 2024-25 as "extremely disappointing" for Odisha, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reneging on its pre-election promises.

The party's nine Rajya Sabha members staged a walkout during the budget presentation to protest what they see as the neglect of the state.

BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the budget for failing to address several key demands. He highlighted that promises made during the election campaign, particularly concerning agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and industry, remain unfulfilled. "There is no mention of any promise being fulfilled in this budget," Patnaik said.

Naveen Patnaik also noted that Odisha's demand for special category state status was overlooked, while special packages were extended to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.