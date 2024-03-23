Will fight all seats to fulfil people’s aspirations: BJP president Manmohan Samal

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing the curtains on the pre-poll alliance drama with the BJD in Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday said that his party will contest the upcoming simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha alone. The state BJP president, who has not been seen to be too inclined to the alliance, said that his party will fight from all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state.

“The BJP will fight alone from all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, wishes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha and to build a developed India and developed Odisha,” Samal said.

The state BJP chief made this announcement on X clarifying that it would not be possible for the BJP to align with the BJD government on many issues involving Odia identity and Odisha pride. Immediately afterwards, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also immediately reposted the tweet of Samal both in Odia and Hindi as the party sent out the message that it is finally ready to take the fight to the BJD camp.