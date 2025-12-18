Increasing gang-rape incidents at tourist spots expose Odisha government's 'careless' approach

BHUBANESWAR: The shocking gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl and brutal assault of her friend near Dhauli Hills, has exposed gaping holes in policing in the state capital and the popular tourist locations of the city.
That prime accused, identified as Happy Bhoi, a history-sheeter, who managed to commit the heinous crime along with three associates not very far from the local police station, has shown that there was very little fear of law in the tourist zone. The ordeal of the survivors lasted for three hours but police had no clue till the matter was reported. Meanwhile, Happy continues to evade arrest.
Happy was earlier booked in 12 to 15 cases for various offences, including an assault on a police team. He had attacked a police squad during a raid in 2023 and was subsequently arrested. A few months back, he attacked a businessman under Dhauli police limits and walked out of jail earlier in the month, said sources.
So far, two accused in the case have been nabbed. In fact, the survivor had mentioned the nicknames of the accused basing on which police linked Happy and others to the case.
The sensational crime in the capital city also exposed the state government’s lackadaisical approach in manning popular tourist sites despite recurrence of similar heinous crimes in last few months in Gopalpur and Puri.
In June this year, a 20-year-old college student was gang-raped in front of her male friend by 10 men on Gopalpur beach. The case had drawn widespread condemnation and official investigations by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Crime Branch. All the accused were later arrested. On September 13, another college student, aged 19 years, was gang-raped by four men after they held her male friend hostage near Baliharachandi temple in Puri district.
In the aftermath of the Gopalpur incident, deputy chief minister and Tourism minister Pravati Parida had announced that security for women tourists would be heightened. The government had assured of building capacity of tourist cells at popular destinations. Police stations across the state were directed to intensify patrolling, especially in secluded areas. However, little change is visible on the ground.
In 2015, the government set up tourist police cells, including three in Bhubaneswar at Lingaraj, Dhauli and Nandankanan to ensure safety and security of tourists. However, the tourist cells are operating without adequate manpower. A cell set up in Khandagiri police station has not been sanctioned manpower by the government.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said police have been directed to intensify patrolling in the capital city. “The inspectors have been sensitised to enhance patrolling in the city, particularly at isolated places, to keep a close vigil on the anti-social elements,” he added.