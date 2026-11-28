The BJD on Saturday said it will examine the delimitation bill linked to women's reservation in detail before deciding its stand, with party president Naveen Patnaik taking the final call.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent.

The BJD, which has five members in the Rajya Sabha and no representation in the Lok Sabha, said it would not rush into a decision before the bills are formally introduced in Parliament and their provisions examined.

BJD's Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader Manas Mangaraj said the party would take a considered decision after thoroughly examining the proposed legislation.

"We have always prioritised the interests of Odisha and its people, and there will be no compromise on the state's interests," he said.

"Since BJD has no representation in the Lok Sabha, there is no reason to rush into a decision before the bills are formally introduced and studied in detail. Our Parliamentary Party will carefully examine every provision and act in accordance with the directions of our party president," he said.

The proposed 50 per cent increase in seats should be applied uniformly across all states, including Odisha, he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the assembly Prasanna Acharya said Patnaik would take an "appropriate decision at the proper time".

"It is obvious that both the NDA and INDIA will hope for BJD's support, as the regional party maintains equal distance from both the blocs. We are independent and not supporting any group," Acharya said.

He said the party had consistently championed women's empowerment and pointed out that the Naveen Patnaik government had introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions in 2011.