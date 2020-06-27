Tuticorin custodial deaths: ‘Conduct spot inspection and collect information’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Pointing out that Sathankulam, the native of the deceased - P Jeyaraj and J Benicks - is nearly 100 km away from Kovilpatti, the judges told the Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate, who is conducting the inquiry into the incident, to work from the Sathankulam camp office for the time being.

They suggested the magistrate to conduct spot inspection at places of occurrence, seize CCTV footage and case diary in the Sathankulam police station and visit female members of the deceased at their house to get their statements.

The judges added that the case diary and other original documents may be submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate for safe custody.

Appeal to public

They expressed hope that the relatives, the local Bar Association, NGOs and the general public would provide a congenial atmosphere for the magistrate to conduct the inquiry. The judges appealed to the public to avoid issuing statements about the issue in social media as they could ignite problems.

Earlier, Thoothukudi S P Arun Balagopalan submitted his status report stating that Sathankulam has returned to normalcy. The judges also directed DSP of Kovilpatti to take charge of the investigation into the case registered at Kovilpatti East police station.

Regarding the postmortem report and video, the AAG explained that the report could not be submitted due to lockdown restrictions. The judges directed the authorities to expedite the process and adjourned the case to June 30.

Jail inmate’s injuries

During the hearing, the judges took cognizance of another inmate of Kovilpatti Sub-Jail, one Raja Singh, undergoing treatment for serious injuries. They directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate to conduct a separate inquiry into the matter and file a report.

‘These will not be tolerated’

In a joint statement, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM said, “The party will not tolerate such incidents. The family has lost its father and son. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

Traders down shutters

Condemning the alleged custodial death of two Sathankulam traders, businessmen in Tenkasi and Dindigul downed shutters on Friday.

In Alangulma, even medical shops remained closed. In Tenkasi, Sankarankovil and Kadayanallur, only a few vegetable and flowers were opened. The traders also took out a rally in support of Jeyaraj and Beniks at several places.

Minister hands over cheque

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju handed over ‘20 lakh cheque as compensation to the family on behalf of the State government. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of DMK.

Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu tops in custodial deaths as per the NCRB. Denying the charge, Kadambur Raju said the situation is not as bad as the DMK MP was suggesting and that the government will do everything to avoid such incidents.

‘No milk supply to cops’

Meanwhile citing harassment during the lockdown, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association has announced that they would be no milk supply to police personnel from Saturday.

Though the government announced milk supply would be allowed during complete lockdown, dealers and agents were often being harassed and their vehicles seized by the police, said S A Ponnusamy, State President of TNMDWA.

“Even though sale is allowed between 6 am and 2 pm, often police threaten to shut the shops even before 10 am,” claimed Ponnusamy. Aavin officials; however, said supply to its cardholders and retail shops will continue.

DMK files plaint with NHRC

DMK MP Kanimozhi has filed a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission over the Sathankulam custodial death issue. She urged the commission to issue necessary directions so that no lives are lost in police custody.

(With inputs from Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Dindigul and Chennai)