Couple that fights elections together wins together at Mangadu Municipality

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple, both belonging to the MDMK, on Tuesday won from Managadu municipality in the urban local body elections.

P Murugan (47), who has already won three times from Managadu ward 1 when it was a special grade town panchayat, has been elected from ward 9 now. His wife, M Sumathi, won in ward 6 for the first time and has a chance to become the chairperson of the Mangadu municipality.

Murugan, who was in DMK initially, left the party along with Vaiko in 1994.

"When I was young, I was lured by Vaiko's speeches and wanted to bring a change. So, I decided to join him when he decided to start a new outfit," said Murugan.

Sumathi has also been in the party since getting married to Murugan 23 years ago.

"Though I have been in the party, I never thought of contesting in elections. My husband persuaded me this time. Generally, my family members are politically aware and contesting in elections will give us a chance to work for the people. My sister-in-law also contested as an independent candidate but lost by a margin of seven votes," said Sumathi.

As Mangadu was upgraded to a municipality recently, the couple is looking forward to creating more facilities for the people.

"I am happy that our party performed well in the local body elections. Usually, I go to the field if there are any problems and try to sort them out. We would like to improve the storm water drains in Mangadu and also construct a bus stand near the temple within a short time as it has been the main demand of the people," said Murugan.

