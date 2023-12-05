Cyclone Michaung: Water levels yet to recede in several localities in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as arterial roads are cleared for commuters after a spell of intense rains on Monday, parts of areas in Velachery, Saidapet, Pallikaranai, Karapakkam, Tambaram and Mudichur continued to be knee-deep in water.

Several families in TANSI Nagar, AGS colony, Baby Nagar, Ram Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar were evacuated from the area after SDRF personnel operated around 20 boats in these areas.

Raghav P, a resident of VGP Selva Nagar said that although the rains stopped on Monday night, water levels keep increasing in their area.

“The water levels here are increasing instead of receding. We doubt if water from surrounding areas is flowing here. We requested a boat service in the area but officials said they will come here only after completing rescue on the main road. Water is already at chest level and everyone is scared,” he said.

Residents of TANSI Nagar in Velachery were rescued in boats from around noon on Tuesday. Part of the Velachery-Tambaram road was also flooded.

In Tambaram, NDRF personnel conducted rescue operations in West Tambaram. However, residents said that the boats were insufficient.

“In areas like Berline enclave road, residents are struggling to shift to higher ground; they are unable to reach any authorities,” said Sathyapriya K, a resident.

In Central Excise Colony in Saidapet, water levels failed to recede even on Tuesday morning and residents were packing off to houses of friends and relatives.

Meanwhile, the severe cyclonic storm Michaung that brought heavy rains to the city on Monday was likely to move northwards parallel and close to Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast in the next four hours.

