Tamil Nadu: Nainar says he may appear in police station before May 2

CHENNAI: BJP’s assembly floor leader Nainar Nagenthran, who contested in Tirunelveli parliament seat in the BJP ticket, said he will appear before the Tambaram police on May 2 or earlier for inquiry regarding the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore from persons known to him.

Claiming that he is being targeted, he said though Rs 200 crore had been seized in the state during the election, only the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore is being widely discussed.

Answering questions about his connection with the persons who were carrying the cash, he said he knew them, “But, the seized amount is not mine and I am in no way connected with the seized money,” he reiterated.

Providing details about the summons issued to him by the Tambaram police, he said it was received by his relative and he assured he would appear before the police for the investigations.

Nagendran further added since the BJP leadership has requested to do election campaigns in other states he may seek permission of the police to appear before them in advance rather than on May 2.