SIT to probe sexual assault of schoolgirls at ‘NCC camp’ in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI/KRISHNAGIRI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari to conduct a thorough probe into the sexual assault of schoolgirls during a fake NCC camp held at a private school at Kandikuppam near Bargur in Krishnagiri district earlier this month. The CM directed that all case proceedings be completed within 15 days and the chargesheet be filed within 60 days to ensure severe punishment.

An official release said that the CM has also ordered the constitution of a multi-disciplinary team (MDT) headed by Social Welfare Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan to hold consultations with the affected schoolgirls and their parents to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The team will examine the circumstances that led to the crime and make recommendations for appropriate preventive measures. State Social Security Commissioner Johny Tom Verghese, School Education Director Latha, District Child Protection Officer Arvindh, psychiatrists Poorna Chandrika and Satya Raj, police inspector Latha, and child rights activist Vidya Reddy will be members of the MDT.