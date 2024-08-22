SIT to probe sexual assault of schoolgirls at ‘NCC camp’ in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI/KRISHNAGIRI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari to conduct a thorough probe into the sexual assault of schoolgirls during a fake NCC camp held at a private school at Kandikuppam near Bargur in Krishnagiri district earlier this month. The CM directed that all case proceedings be completed within 15 days and the chargesheet be filed within 60 days to ensure severe punishment.
An official release said that the CM has also ordered the constitution of a multi-disciplinary team (MDT) headed by Social Welfare Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan to hold consultations with the affected schoolgirls and their parents to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
The team will examine the circumstances that led to the crime and make recommendations for appropriate preventive measures. State Social Security Commissioner Johny Tom Verghese, School Education Director Latha, District Child Protection Officer Arvindh, psychiatrists Poorna Chandrika and Satya Raj, police inspector Latha, and child rights activist Vidya Reddy will be members of the MDT.
NCW seeks report from TN govt, police within 3 days
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has directed the DGP to ensure a fair investigation, and book the accused under relevant laws. The NCW has also sought a detailed action taken report from the police and the Tamil Nadu government within three days.
A six-member group led by Sivaraman, a former NTK functionary, conducted a fake ‘NCC camp’ at a private school at Kandikuppam between August 5 and 9. During the camp, Sivaraman allegedly sexually assaulted a Class 8 student and harassed 12 other schoolgirls. A case was registered under Pocso Act. Five of the six fake NCC instructors and four school administrators including the principal, who hid the incident have been arrested.
Two persons, who provided shelter to prime accused Sivaraman, have also been detained. The fake NCC instructors had conducted similar camps in some other schools and colleges too.
Further investigation is on to ascertain whether sexual assaults took place during these other camps as well. Meanwhile, seven persons of a family from Krishnagiri have alleged that Sivaraman cheated them of Rs 36.20 lakh in a land dispute case. When contacted, Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai told TNIE that an inquiry is underway.