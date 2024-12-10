I have never met Adani, says TN CM Stalin raising pitch for JPC probe

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he never met industrialist Gautam Adani and sought to know if the BJP and its ally, the PMK were prepared for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the Adani issue.

Responding to a question raised by PMK leader G K Mani in the Assembly, Stalin said he had no connection whatsoever with the industrialist whom the PMK and the BJP were spreading a 'misinformation' campaign that he had links.

"Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has already explained in a detailed manner. I and Adani have no ties at all. Are you prepared for a JPC probe on the issue," Stalin asked pointing at Mani.