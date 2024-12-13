54 cm rainfall recorded in Tirunelveli, Chennai dams open flood gates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has experienced unprecedented rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to significant water accumulation in major reservoirs and prompting flood alerts in several regions.

The state witnessed heavy downpours, with Tenkasi's Ayikudi recording over 30 cm of rainfall, propelling the district from a deficit to an excess in the northeast monsoon season.

In Tirunelveli district, Oothu received a whopping 54 cm, while Ambasamudram and Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district each recorded 37 cm. Other notable measurements include Kannadaian Anicut and Kakkachi in Tirunelveli with 35 cm each, and Manjolai at 32 cm.

The intense rainfall has led to substantial inflows into key reservoirs. Poondi reservoir is getting inflows close to 13,000 cusecs prompting the Water Resources Department to release 12,000 cusecs of water to manage the surplus.

The gates of Chembarambakkam dam were also opened on Friday morning with water levels nearing full capacity. People living in the low-lying areas downstream of these dams may witness flooding, if the inflows continue to rise.