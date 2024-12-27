Anna University sexual assault case: Madras HC initiates suo motu cognisance, awaits CJ's nod

However, when the court reassembled for the post-lunch session, the judges said they would take up the matter after getting the nod from the Chief Justice who was not in station.

“We have initiated the suo motu petition but we have placed it before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders,” they stated.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman told the bench that no order could be passed without hearing him on the matter and sought it to be adjourned to Saturday.

“In the meantime, the state will file a status report,” he informed.

Meanwhile, advocates including Jayaprakash of AIADMK informed the bench that they had filed separate PILs and pressed for the court to take them up immediately if it is unable to proceed with the suo motu petition.

Advocate Varalakshmi, in her letter to the court, stated that even if the culprit Gnanasekaran was nabbed, another person involved in the case has not been arrested yet.

It can be noted that the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police on Thursday told the media that the investigation so far has not revealed the matter of any other person.

“All the cases registered against Gnanasekaran are being shelved. Furthermore, he was being released without being classified as a criminal. He has not been placed on the watch list of the local police station, thereby allowing him to commit further offences,” the letter alleged.