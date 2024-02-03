Vandalur Zoo agrees to give up 467 sq.m land to widen GST-Kelambakkam road

Sources confirmed to TNIE, "A portion of area measuring 467 sq.m at the entrance of the Vandalur Zoo and the zoo parking area that is non-RF revenue land under its possession, will be handed over to the CMDA.

A toilet at the Vandalur Zoo Road corner will be demolished to widen GST-Vandalur-Kelambakkam road and smoothen the traffic at the curve," a senior government official said.

Currently, vehicles coming from Chennai have to take a sharp left turn near Vandalur to reach OMR via Kelambakkam.

"There was a request to smoothen the curve even before the Kilambakkam bus terminus project was conceived. But, after the south-bound bus operations were completely shifted here, the problem has aggravated. The zoo officials have asked the CMDA to take-up a land survey and submit a formal proposal seeking consent. In-principle it was agreed to handover the identified land," Vandalur Zoo sources said.

Pertaining to diversion of reserve forest area, sources said a high-level meeting headed by Chief Secretary was held recently to discuss the traffic woes connected to Kilambakkam bus terminus.

"CMDA has come-up with a concept plan to build an 8m wide and 350m long bridge or road connecting the backside of the bus terminus and Kelambakkam road. Since it's a RF area, the project plan needs to be uploaded in the Parivesh website of the Union Environment Ministry seeking forest clearance. The State forest department has not taken a decision yet," sources said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kilambakkam bus terminus on December 30, 2023 which can operate more than 2,350 long-distance buses.