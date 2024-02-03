Vandalur Zoo agrees to give up 467 sq.m land to widen GST-Kelambakkam road

CHENNAI: Ever since, Kilambakkam bus terminus was inaugurated, the traffic in GST road, Vandalur and Kelambakkam has increased exponentially causing congestion. To address this issue, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has convinced Vandalur Zoo is give-up 467 sq.m of non-reserve forest land for road widening.
CMDA is also reportedly putting pressure on the forest department and Vandalur Zoo authorities to divert a piece of reserve forest adjacent to Crescent Engineering College to build an additional entry point connecting the backside of Kilambakkam bus terminus to the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road.
Sources confirmed to TNIE, "A portion of area measuring 467 sq.m at the entrance of the Vandalur Zoo and the zoo parking area that is non-RF revenue land under its possession, will be handed over to the CMDA.
A toilet at the Vandalur Zoo Road corner will be demolished to widen GST-Vandalur-Kelambakkam road and smoothen the traffic at the curve," a senior government official said.
Currently, vehicles coming from Chennai have to take a sharp left turn near Vandalur to reach OMR via Kelambakkam.
"There was a request to smoothen the curve even before the Kilambakkam bus terminus project was conceived. But, after the south-bound bus operations were completely shifted here, the problem has aggravated. The zoo officials have asked the CMDA to take-up a land survey and submit a formal proposal seeking consent. In-principle it was agreed to handover the identified land," Vandalur Zoo sources said.
Pertaining to diversion of reserve forest area, sources said a high-level meeting headed by Chief Secretary was held recently to discuss the traffic woes connected to Kilambakkam bus terminus.
"CMDA has come-up with a concept plan to build an 8m wide and 350m long bridge or road connecting the backside of the bus terminus and Kelambakkam road. Since it's a RF area, the project plan needs to be uploaded in the Parivesh website of the Union Environment Ministry seeking forest clearance. The State forest department has not taken a decision yet," sources said.
Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kilambakkam bus terminus on December 30, 2023 which can operate more than 2,350 long-distance buses.