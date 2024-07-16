Cauvery dispute: TN all-party meet agrees to move SC if needed, slams K'taka govt for not releasing water

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened an all-party meeting to address Karnataka's reluctance to release Cauvery water, as recommended by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority (CWRA), and the meeting unanimously condemned Karnataka's stance and resolved to pursue legal avenues if necessary.

The meeting of Tamil Nadu's legislative party leaders also decided to approach the Supreme Court if necessary to get Cauvery water for the state from Karnataka.

"If Karnataka fails to comply, we are prepared to approach the Supreme Court once again to ensure justice for Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin affirmed, highlighting the state's determination to safeguard its water rights.

A resolution adopted at the meeting strongly condemned the Karnataka government for refusing to release water as per the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive of one TMC ft. every day.

Another resolution urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water in compliance with the orders of the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

CM Stalin, addressing the gathering, expressed grave concern over Karnataka's refusal to abide by CWRA recommendations despite adequate rainfall this year.

"Last year, due to Karnataka's non-compliance, we were compelled to approach the Supreme Court to secure our rightful share of Cauvery water," Stalin remarked, underscoring the critical nature of water access for Tamil Nadu's agricultural needs.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and representatives of AIADMK, Congress, BJP, PMK, CPM, CPI, MDMK, MMK, KDMK, and TVK took part in the meeting and conveyed their views.

The escalating tensions have been fueled by Karnataka's recent decision to restrict Cauvery water releases, citing local water scarcity concerns. This move has exacerbated longstanding grievances between the two states over equitable water distribution, with Tamil Nadu's agricultural sector particularly affected.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, expressed openness to dialogue but emphasised Karnataka's obligations to manage its water resources effectively.

"We will cooperate in whatever way we can," Shivakumar assured, signalling his readiness to engage constructively despite the ongoing disagreements over water sharing.

Shivakumar, who is also the state's Water Resources Minister, informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that 1.5 tmcft of water is flowing to Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu daily, with an increase in the inflow into the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery river basin in his state following good rains in the catchment areas. "If things continue this way, the problem in releasing water to Tamil Nadu may probably get sorted out," he said.

The Cauvery water dispute, a perennial flashpoint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, remains a pressing concern despite intermittent efforts at resolution.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's condemnation of Karnataka's decision to restrict Cauvery water releases.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, after an all-party meeting on Sunday, said the government was ready to release 8,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery river every day to Tamil Nadu instead of one tmcft (11,500 cusecs).

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)