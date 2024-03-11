Puducherry girl rape and murder: JIPMER releases post-mortem report in a sealed cover

PUDUCHERRY: Investigations in the sexual assault and murder case of the nine-year-old girl are expected to gather steam with the crucial postmortem report having been handed over by JIPMER to the police on Monday in a sealed cover addressed to the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

The police, after handing over the cover to the magistrate would seek for a copy of the report on Tuesday, sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the case would also seek police custody of the two accused G. Vivekanandan and Kakka, alias Karuna on Tuesday for interrogation, said the official.

While there were reports in a section of media that one of the accused in the case G. Vivekanandan was nurturing suicidal thoughts in Puducherry central Jail where he has been lodged, Superintendent of Jail V Baskaran in a press statement denied such reports.