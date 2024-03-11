Puducherry girl rape and murder: JIPMER releases post-mortem report in a sealed cover

PUDUCHERRY: Investigations in the sexual assault and murder case of the nine-year-old girl are expected to gather steam with the crucial postmortem report having been handed over by JIPMER to the police on Monday in a sealed cover addressed to the Judicial Magistrate concerned.
The police, after handing over the cover to the magistrate would seek for a copy of the report on Tuesday, sources said.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the case would also seek police custody of the two accused G. Vivekanandan and Kakka, alias Karuna on Tuesday for interrogation, said the official.
While there were reports in a section of media that one of the accused in the case G. Vivekanandan was nurturing suicidal thoughts in Puducherry central Jail where he has been lodged, Superintendent of Jail V Baskaran in a press statement denied such reports.
He said that Vivekandhan has been kept in a separate cell along with his co-accused for security reasons on the advice of Superintendent of Police (East) Lakshmi Soujanya on March 7.
During counselling, he expressed repentance and wanted his life to be ended and ever since the prison authorities have been keeping a close watch on him. A separate warder is keeping a close vigil on these two prisoners, said Baskaran .
The body of the girl was found inside a drain, wrapped in a dhoti near her residence on March 5, after she went missing from her house on March 2.
The accused were booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Acts, and several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302, 363 and 342.
A Special Investigation Team, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police R. Kalaivanan. Superintendent of Police, East, Lakshmi Soujanya , as the Investigating Officer is investigating the crime . Meanwhile the Puducherry Bar Council decided against providing legal assistance to the accused in the case .