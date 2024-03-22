Tamil Nadu LS polls: PMK announces candidates for nine constituencies, Anbumani's name missing

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday released its candidates list for nine out of ten constituencies it is contesting in the alliance led by BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Interestingly, its president Anbumani Ramadoss, who was elected from Dharmapuri in 2014 but lost the same constituency in 2019, was not part of the list. The party is yet to announce its candidate for the reserved constituency of Kancheepuram.

Notably, the party has fielded the 63-year-old filmmaker Thankar Bachan in Cuddalore. He hails from Pathirakottai. Bachan, who is also a writer, has directed many films, including Azhagi, Solla Marandha Kadhai, and Onbadhu Roobai Nottu. His latest was Karumegangal Kalaikindrana, with veteran film director Bharathiraja in the lead. Some of his films have won awards.PMK to contest in highest-ever 10 Lok Sabha seats