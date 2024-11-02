Vijay’s entry will benefit INDIA bloc: Congress

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the political entry of actor Vijay would be highly beneficial for the victory of the INDIA bloc.

When asked whether the political entry of Vijay would pave way for changes in the political arena of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, Selvaperunthagai said, “It won’t change. His political journey will be highly beneficial for the victory of the INDIA bloc.”

While he did not elaborate on how it will be profitable, his statement indicated that Vijay’s entry would split the votes in the 2026 Assembly elections, especially the opposition votes.

On the speculation that the power sharing idea of Vijay has caused ripples in the DMK-led alliance, Selvaperunthagai said, “It might have caused ripples for those who are oscillating. But the INDIA bloc remains strong.”