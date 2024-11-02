Vijay’s entry will benefit INDIA bloc: Congress

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the political entry of actor Vijay would be highly beneficial for the victory of the INDIA bloc.
When asked whether the political entry of Vijay would pave way for changes in the political arena of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, Selvaperunthagai said, “It won’t change. His political journey will be highly beneficial for the victory of the INDIA bloc.”
While he did not elaborate on how it will be profitable, his statement indicated that Vijay’s entry would split the votes in the 2026 Assembly elections, especially the opposition votes.
On the speculation that the power sharing idea of Vijay has caused ripples in the DMK-led alliance, Selvaperunthagai said, “It might have caused ripples for those who are oscillating. But the INDIA bloc remains strong.”
Responding to another question on the power-sharing idea of Vijay, the TNCC president said, “The Congress shared power at the Centre between 2004 and 2014. On that basis, we agree with the idea of power-sharing. But the final call on power sharing will be taken by the national leadership.”
When asked whether the party wants to share power in Tamil Nadu, he said, “In 2006 Assembly election, no party got the simple majority to form the government and the situation was such that only with the support of the Congress, a government could be formed. But under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi, the Congress extended unconditional support to the DMK in forming the government. Had the Congress demanded a share in the power, the then CM M Karunanidhi would have given it. But the Congress, in a magnanimous way, did not demand a share in power then.”
On whether such a situation would arise in the future, Selvaperunthagai said, “It depends upon people’s mandate.”
Asked whether the Congress would seek power share after strengthening the party, Selvaperunthagai said, “Every political party wishes to capture power and we have been reiterating that we would usher in Kamaraj Rule in Tamil Nadu.”
Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress has devised a Grama Darshan programme to meet the people of the villages and to convey their grievances to the government.
The leaders of the party will stay in villages for a day and strengthen and regulate the party’s village committees.
The work for strengthening the village committees will start in Salem and Namakkal on November 5. These works would be completed within a month.