Madras HC restrains conferring award on MS Subbulakshmi’s name to T M Krishna

CHENNAI: Holding that the institution of the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award is against her wish and mandate as reflected by her will, the Madras High Court has restrained the conferment of the award on popular Carnatic musician TM Krishna.
The Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award, which is a mirror award conferred to the recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi award of Chennai Music Academy every year, has been instituted by the English daily The Hindu.
The court on Tuesday said the cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh can be presented to Krishna without using the name of Subbulakshmi in any form. Importantly, the court green signalled the conferment of the Sangita Kalanidhi Award, instituted by the Music Academy, to him.
Justice G Jayachandran, on Tuesday, passed the orders while dismissing an application filed by the Music Academy praying for rejecting the plaint moved by Subbulakshmi’s grandson V Shrinivasan challenging the conferment of the award to Krishna as the latter had allegedly made disparaging comments against her.
The judge pointed out that instituting the very same award in her name goes against her will. “The best way to honour a departed soul is to honour and respect her wish and not disrespecting it,” he said, adding, that if any person really has reverence and regard to MS Subbulakshmi, after knowing her desire and mandate, should not continue to give the award in her name.
“Similarly if anybody truly and honestly respects her sentiments and the wish of the departed soul, he/she should not receive awards instituted against wish and mandate,” he said.
The judge restrained the English daily from conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi award to Krishna or any other person till disposal of the case. However, the Music Academy can present the Sangita Kalanidhi award to Krishna.
“It is made clear this order shall not restrain the first respondent (Music Academy) from conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi title for 2024 on TM Krishna or the third respondent (the English daily) distributing the prize award carrying Rs. 1 lakh to him without using the name Subbulakshmi in any form,” Justice Jayachandran said in the order.
He concluded that Shrinivasan has an interest in the matter and locus standi to maintain the suit as he is a beneficiary of the will of Subbulakshmi.
For the relief of the interim injunction, the petitioner-plaintiff has made out a prima facie case; balance of convenience is in his favour, the judge said, and added that the plaintiff will be put to irreparable loss and suffering if the award, in the name of MS Subbulakshmi, is given away pending disposal of the case.
Dismissing the application to reject the plaint, he allowed the application for interim injunction against conferring the award. It may be recalled that the announcement choosing Krishna for the Sangita Kalanidhi Award led to an outcry from a section of Carnatic musicians and others.
Shrinivasan moved the High Court with a plea for restraining the Music Academy from giving the award to Krishna. According to him, Krishna has publicly termed her as a 'saintly barbie doll' and ‘one of the greatest hoaxes’ of the twentieth century in the world of Carnatic music.
He further stated that Krishna's “disparaging” statements against her have had the effect of questioning her very credibility in the world of Carnatic music and the conferment ought not to be legally permitted.