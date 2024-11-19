Madras HC restrains conferring award on MS Subbulakshmi’s name to T M Krishna

CHENNAI: Holding that the institution of the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award is against her wish and mandate as reflected by her will, the Madras High Court has restrained the conferment of the award on popular Carnatic musician TM Krishna.

The Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award, which is a mirror award conferred to the recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi award of Chennai Music Academy every year, has been instituted by the English daily The Hindu.

The court on Tuesday said the cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh can be presented to Krishna without using the name of Subbulakshmi in any form. Importantly, the court green signalled the conferment of the Sangita Kalanidhi Award, instituted by the Music Academy, to him.

Justice G Jayachandran, on Tuesday, passed the orders while dismissing an application filed by the Music Academy praying for rejecting the plaint moved by Subbulakshmi’s grandson V Shrinivasan challenging the conferment of the award to Krishna as the latter had allegedly made disparaging comments against her.

The judge pointed out that instituting the very same award in her name goes against her will. “The best way to honour a departed soul is to honour and respect her wish and not disrespecting it,” he said, adding, that if any person really has reverence and regard to MS Subbulakshmi, after knowing her desire and mandate, should not continue to give the award in her name.