Son of the soil who won many a heart, on screen and off it

CHENNAI: The political ascent of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, has been both swift and strategic, marked by calculated moves to strengthen his position within the DMK and the government.

From a political greenhorn in 2019 to deputy CM of Tamil Nadu in 2024, Udhayanidhi’s rise has been a blend of political legacy and personal acumen. The Stalin scion is the third deputy CM of the state and the second deputy CM of the DMK. His father was the first person to hold the post in 2009.

Udhayanidhi’s formal entry into politics began during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he campaigned extensively for candidates of the DMK-led alliance across the state for around three weeks. He brought new energy to the campaign, leveraging his star appeal as an actor and a producer.