TN train crash: Signal set for main track, but train entered loop line

CHENNAI: A day after the train accident at Kavaraipettai, 40 kilometres away from Chennai, AM Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, reached the spot to initiate a detailed enquiry.

According to official sources, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express was given a green signal to proceed on the main line toward Gudur around 8.30 pm on Friday, while running between the Ponneri and Gummidipoondi. However, the train entered the loop line at Kavaraipettai station, where the freight train was parked.

The investigation has been launched to find how the train got diverted to the loop line when the signal was supposedly set for the main line, said an official. The possibility of human negligence is also being looked into, added an official source.

The CRS’s inspection covered the tracks, locomotive, signalling points and blocks, station electronic interlocking systems, control panels, and other key safety, signalling, and operational aspects.

He recorded statements from over 30 railway employees, including the two loco pilots of the Bagmati Express, the motorman and train manager of the Chennai-Sulurpetta MEMU that was trailing the express, station masters and section controllers of Kavaraipettai and Ponneri stations, senior section engineers in the Ponneri-Gudur section, and the Mysuru division depot engineer responsible for secondary maintenance of the rake. Additionally, he spoke with injured passengers admitted to the railway hospital.

The Korukkupet railway police has registered a case to investigate the accident based on the complaint by M Muni Prasand Babu, the station master of Kavaraipettai station.