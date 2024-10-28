DMK says actor Vijay's party principles 'copy,' AIADMK says 'old wine in new bottle'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has said that actor-politician Vijay helmed Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam copied its ideology while main opposition AIADMK said TVK's principles are a cocktail of current political standpoints of various parties and Naam Tamizhar Katchi has ruled out chances of joining forces with the new entrant.

While Vijay openly targeted the DMK and its first family in his debut public appearance for his party's inaugural event on Sunday, DMK said it has seen many rivals in its long innings and will continue to be strong.

Asked on TVK's ideological points, its hint at opposition to the office of Governor, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "these are all our policies, he is copying. whatever he says is what we had already said and which we are following."

On the maiden conference of Vijay's party, he told PTI Videos: "This is the first conference and let us see, we have seen many parties."

Outlining his party's strong ideological moorings and work over a long period of time in its 75-year old journey, Elangovan said DMK leaders went to jail fighting for people's cause and though the party had lost several elections, it continued to be strong.

The DMK was built thus, fighting for people's issues, whereas Vijay's party aspires to be in power in 2026, immediately after entering politics.

Furthermore, he said the TVK leaders would not fight for people by going to jail like the DMK leaders.

"That is the difference between DMK and other parties. We are strong, we work for the people, we are for the people."