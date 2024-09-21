Transfer fake NCC camp case to CB-CID, says CPM panel

KRISHNAGIRI: A CPM fact-finding team that investigated the fake NCC camp sexual assault case in Krishnagiri district urged the government on Friday to transfer the case to the CB-CID. The team, ‘Manidham’, will be submitting its findings to the government soon.

Speaking to reporters, national vice-president of AIDWA and CPM national committee member U Vasuki said, “The school where the crime happened did not have an internal complaints panel. This committee is not only for the staff but also for the protection of students.

The law states that failure to form the committee is punishable with a fine of Rs 50,000 and compensation should be provided to the victims. As of 2022, as many as 11,000 Pocso cases were pending in Tamil Nadu. To speed up the trial, special Pocso courts should have been set up in every district, but 16 districts do not have such courts. In each district more than 300 cases are pending, so there is a need for more special Pocso courts.”

The committee also lashed out at the Krishnagiri police for failing to protect the prime accused in the case.

The committee said it will also recommend to the state to check the qualifications of people conducting NCC camps, promote awareness in schools, colleges, and workplaces on crimes against women, increase vigilance in all schools, and ensure regular checks.

Meanwhile, the invitation issued under the name of district organiser of ‘Manidham’ K Mahalingam for the press meet on Friday sparked a controversy as it had the full details of the school where the offence happened.

Under Section 23 of the Pocso Act, disclosing the identity of the victim is a punishable offence. When TNIE spoke to P Dilli Babu, member of the fact-finding team and president of Tamil Nadu Tribals Association, he said the team did not issue any such invite.