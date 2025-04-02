Alliance with AIADMK top priority, BJP puts ball in Annamalai's court on continuing as BJP chief of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: AS talks over an imminent change in leadership of the Tamil Nadu BJP gather momentum, TNIE has learnt that the party’s national leadership still prefers to continue with K Annamalai at the helm if he is willing to work in an alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The ball is in Annamalai’s court,” a senior leader said, adding that during his recent visit to Delhi, it was made clear to him that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is of utmost importance for the Assembly polls. However, the leadership does not want the alliance to materialise at the cost of Annamalai’s position.

On the contrary, Annamalai has reiterated to the top brass his firm conviction that the alliance is not in the national party’s best interests in Tamil Nadu, presenting a micro-level, data-backed analysis to support his stance.

He has also indicated that he would rather not continue as state president if the alliance is inevitable—a stance he first declared at an internal party meeting in March 2023.

His subsequent remarks, perceived as antagonistic towards the BJP’s then-ally AIADMK, led to the Dravidian party quitting the NDA in September 2023.