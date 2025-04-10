Kumari Ananthan laid to rest with state honours

CHENNAI: Ninety-two-year-old Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who died late on Tuesday night, was laid to rest with state honours, as announced by CM MK Stalin, at a crematorium in Vadapalani on Wednesday.

While many leaders, including Stalin and Governor RN Ravi, paid their last respects in person at the residence of Ananthan’s daughter Tamilisai Soundararajan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders from across the political spectrum condoled his demise in their messages.

Modi, in a message, said Ananthan would be remembered for his dedicated service to society and commitment to the progress of Tamil Nadu. “He made many efforts to popularise the Tamil language and culture. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said.