Kumari Ananthan laid to rest with state honours

CHENNAI: Ninety-two-year-old Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who died late on Tuesday night, was laid to rest with state honours, as announced by CM MK Stalin, at a crematorium in Vadapalani on Wednesday.
While many leaders, including Stalin and Governor RN Ravi, paid their last respects in person at the residence of Ananthan’s daughter Tamilisai Soundararajan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders from across the political spectrum condoled his demise in their messages.
Modi, in a message, said Ananthan would be remembered for his dedicated service to society and commitment to the progress of Tamil Nadu. “He made many efforts to popularise the Tamil language and culture. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said.
Stalin recalled Ananthan’s immense contributions to Tamil society and noted that the state government honoured him with Thagaisal Thamizhar Award last year.
The Assembly also condoled the demise of Ananthan on Wednesday. Speaker M Appavu read out an obituary, remembering Ananthan’s long-standing service to the people of Tamil Nadu. Later, members observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expelled leader O Panneerselvam, and leaders of various parties also paid their respects. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai condoled the death, commending Ananthan’s public life and recalling his commitment to the party. TNCC has announced a week-long mourning across the state.