Was an honest politician, a great human: Rajinikanth condoles demise of Kumari Ananthan

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and renowned literary figure Kumari Ananthan, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday due to an age-related illness. He was 93.

Kumari Ananthan is the father of former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.

The Jailer actor expressed his grief over the loss of Congress leader Ananthan.

Rajinikanth expressed his condolences to Ananthan's family and paid tribute to the Congress leader by calling him an "honest politician and a great human".

Talking to mediapersons at the Chennai airport, Rajnikanth said, "Kumari Ananthan was an honest politician and a great human. I extend my condolences to his family."

Kumari Ananthan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and a Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977.

On Wednesday, PM Modi also remembered Ananthan for his "noteworthy service to society and passion for Tamil Nadu's progress".

Taking to social media, X, Prime Minister, wrote, "Thiru Kumari Ananthan Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy service to society and passion for Tamil Nadu's progress. He also made many efforts to popularise the Tamil language and culture. I am pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."