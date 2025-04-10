Was an honest politician, a great human: Rajinikanth condoles demise of Kumari Ananthan

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and renowned literary figure Kumari Ananthan, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday due to an age-related illness. He was 93.
Kumari Ananthan is the father of former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.
The Jailer actor expressed his grief over the loss of Congress leader Ananthan.
Rajinikanth expressed his condolences to Ananthan's family and paid tribute to the Congress leader by calling him an "honest politician and a great human".
Talking to mediapersons at the Chennai airport, Rajnikanth said, "Kumari Ananthan was an honest politician and a great human. I extend my condolences to his family."
Kumari Ananthan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and a Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977.
On Wednesday, PM Modi also remembered Ananthan for his "noteworthy service to society and passion for Tamil Nadu's progress".
Taking to social media, X, Prime Minister, wrote, "Thiru Kumari Ananthan Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy service to society and passion for Tamil Nadu's progress. He also made many efforts to popularise the Tamil language and culture. I am pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed profound grief over the demise of her father, Kumari Ananthan, in a heartfelt note posted on X. In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "I do not speak Tamil because I learned it... I speak Tamil because Tamil gave birth to me. It was my father, Mr. Kumari Ananthan, who made me speak Tamil with pride. Today, he has joined my mother. Blending into eternity"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the death of Congress leader Kumari Ananthan in a social media post. Taking to his X handle, the Shah said Ananthan Ji served the Tamil language and culture with the "utmost commitment".
"Saddened by the demise of Thiru Kumari Ananthan Ji. A noted literary figure, Ananthan Ji served the Tamil language and culture with the utmost commitment. His passing is a grave loss to society. Spoke with his daughter, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Ji, and extended my heartfelt condolences to her and the bereaved family," Amit Shah wrote on X.
Kumari Ananthan was known for his deep-rooted commitment to public service.