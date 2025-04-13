AIADMK mortgaged itself after two raids, BJP tie doomed to fail: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP is against ideals such as protection of state rights and it is doomed to fail.

Reacting to Union Home Minister and BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah’s announcement that the AIADMK is rejoining the NDA to fight the 2026 Assembly election together, Stalin, in a statement on Saturday, said, “Tamil people are aware of the developments that followed the raids by the central investigative agencies in the cases against AIADMK leaders and their relatives. They ran to the BJP leadership for sparing them. The alliance was confirmed based on this compromise. They have mortgaged the AIADMK following those two raids and now they are desperate to mortgage Tamil Nadu.”

He added: “The AIADMK-BJP alliance is doomed to fail. It was the people of Tamil Nadu who handed repeated defeats to this coalition. Now, Shah has reconstituted the same failed alliance.” It is a failure alliance and the tie-up is a ‘corruption’, by itself.

Stalin also questioned the basis of the alliance. “On what ideological basis the alliance was formed. Shah said a common minimum programme (CMP) will be drafted. AIADMK claims to oppose NEET, Hindi imposition, three-language policy, Waqf Act and unfair delimitation. Are all these mentioned in their CMP? Shah did not speak about it but only criticised the DMK government. He did not even allow the AIADMK leadership to speak.”

He also alleged the NDA alliance is against state rights, linguistic rights and Tamil culture.

“Shah simply downplayed the opposition to NEET as a ‘diversionary tactic’. About 20 students in TN and also a few students in Bihar died by suicide. Did all of them die for the same reason as Shah alleges?” asked Stalin.