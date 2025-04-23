Tamil Nadu will stand by GOI's steps to prevent terrorist attacks in J&K: CM Stalin

Stating that a terrorist organisation has owned responsibility for this attack, the CM said, "This shows the worst, dreadful and terrifying situation prevailing there. Irrespective of their motives, terrorist and extremist outfits must be crushed with an iron hand."

The CM said on Tuesday that terrorists entered Pahalgam from Baisaran hill areas and mercilessly attacked the tourists gathered there. According to the reports so far, 26 people have lost their lives.

Recalling the statement of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that this was the biggest terrorist attack on the public in recent years, the CM said, "terrorist attacks of this kind on innocent people are highly condemnable."

Recalling the immediate steps taken to help the tourists from Tamil Nadu who sustained injuries in the terror attack, the CM said the Tamil Nadu government is taking all steps to ensure that affected tourists from Tamil Nadu receive appropriate treatment and reach their native places safely.

On request from the CM, the members of the House observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran, Aloor Shanavas (VCK), V Nagai Maali (CPM), T Ramachandran (CPI), ER Eswaran (KMDK), T Velmurugan (TVK) and Poovai S Jeganmoorthy (Puratchi Bharatham) condemned the terrorist attack on tourists.