Sivaganga custodial death case: Policemen beat temple guard with plastic pipes to force confession, says report

MADURAI: An alteration report was filed by then investigating officer ADSP N Sugumar of Sivaganga district to the Judicial Magistrate of Thirupuvanam on June 30, 2025, in connection with the custodial death case of temple guard B Ajithkumar.

The report, which came to light on Thursday, revealed that policemen from the Manamadurai special team had physically assaulted Ajithkumar with plastic pipes.

The assault was allegedly driven by anger and a strong belief that he had committed a crime but was refusing to confess.

While the case is now being probed by the CBI, the report was filed by the ADSP before it was handed over to the agency.

It was submitted immediately after the incident as part of the legal proceedings. The District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate of Thirupuvanam, R. Venkadesh Prasanth, had commenced his inquest on June 29, a day before the ADSP filed the report.

The report states that the special team was trying to recover the stolen jewels and believed Ajithkumar was giving false statements. They had already questioned a few people, including his brother Naveenkumar, whose statements were also found to be false.