Chargesheet filed in Sivaganga custodial death case, CBI informs Madras HC

A bench comprising justices S M Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan appreciated the CBI for its swift action and directed it to file a status report on 24 September on further progress in the case.

Noting that the agency is yet to receive the files relating to the connected jewel theft case, during the inquiry of which Ajithkumar was subjected to custodial torture, the Bench directed the state police to hand over the case files to the CBI within a week, with further directions to the CBI to register an FIR and probe the case expeditiously.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan informed the court that the additional compensation of Rs 25 lakh, which was directed to be paid to the victim's family, had been disbursed and that witness protection had been extended to five witnesses in the case based on a direction from the Sivagangai district court.

However, one of the petitioners' counsel told the court that the direction of the district court had not been implemented in entirety and that the witnesses still lacked some protection, such as fencing.

He also highlighted the absence of a vulnerable witness deposition centre in Madurai. The Bench directed the Thirupuvanam police inspector to verify whether the order regarding witness protection had been fully implemented within a week.