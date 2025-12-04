85 lakh names may be off TN draft SIR rolls

CHENNAI: With eight days left for the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to be completed, the number of forms that remained “uncollectable” so far in Tamil Nadu stood at 84.91 lakh, indicating that these many voters’ names may potentially be removed from the draft electoral rolls to be published on December 16, 2025. This amounted to 13.24% of Tamil Nadu’s total electorate of 6.41 crore as per the latest electoral roll, based on which the enumeration forms were distributed.

As per a report generated on Wednesday morning by officials engaged in monitoring the progress of the exercise, those classified for now as “Permanently Shifted” accounted for the maximum of 44.22 lakh among the 84.91 lakh classified as “uncollectable”.

Among the remaining, 26.18 lakh have been classified as “Deceased”, 10.73 lakh as “Absent”, and 3.5 lakh marked as “Already Enrolled (Duplicate)” as of now.

However, in a release on Wednesday evening, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) emphasised that the work is still under way and the list of uncollectable forms is being shared with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties before preparing the draft roll to ensure transparency.