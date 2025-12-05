SC to consider TN’s plea against HC order on lamp lighting at Thiruparankundram

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal challenging the Madras High Court’s 4 December order permitting devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.
During a mention by the Tamil Nadu government’s lawyer seeking an urgent hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the plea would be considered for listing before an appropriate bench. The apex court, however, has not fixed a date for the hearing.
Soon after the matter was mentioned in the top court, a counsel for the respondents accused the State government of creating “unnecessary drama” to convey to the High Court that the issue had been brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.
The State government’s advocate vehemently denied the allegation, stating that he had “only sought a listing” and did not understand the objection raised by the opposing counsel. The Tamil Nadu government contended that it was merely requesting an urgent hearing of its challenge, nothing more.
Hearing the submissions, CJI Kant remarked that the Court would examine the request and take an appropriate decision on listing the matter urgently. He further said, “No mentioning, let it be numbered and listed”.
On Thursday, Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court quashed the State government’s order, observing that it had been promulgated to circumvent the implementation of an earlier court direction.
The High Court also ordered the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, to provide police protection to devotees allowing them to light lamps at the Deepathoon stone pillar situated at the lower hilltop on the Thiruparankundram hills.
The High Court further quashed the prohibitory order issued by the Madurai District Collector in the Thiruparankundram region following clashes that broke out while implementing a court direction passed on Wednesday, allowing devotees to go to the temple and light lamps at the stone pillar.
The Tamil Nadu government’s appeal, filed through a Special Leave Petition (SLP), was submitted in the apex court on Thursday against the “final impugned judgment and order” dated 04.12.2025 passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.