SC to consider TN’s plea against HC order on lamp lighting at Thiruparankundram

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal challenging the Madras High Court’s 4 December order permitting devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

During a mention by the Tamil Nadu government’s lawyer seeking an urgent hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the plea would be considered for listing before an appropriate bench. The apex court, however, has not fixed a date for the hearing.

Soon after the matter was mentioned in the top court, a counsel for the respondents accused the State government of creating “unnecessary drama” to convey to the High Court that the issue had been brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.

The State government’s advocate vehemently denied the allegation, stating that he had “only sought a listing” and did not understand the objection raised by the opposing counsel. The Tamil Nadu government contended that it was merely requesting an urgent hearing of its challenge, nothing more.